Hawaii Prep World | Sports ‘Iolani maintains hold on top spot in softball Top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A week without game action did the ‘Iolani Raiders some good. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A week without game action did the ‘Iolani Raiders some good. It certainly didn’t change their place in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. ‘Iolani collected eight of nine first-place votes to remain at No. 1 for the fifth week in a row. The Raiders have already sealed a state-tournament berth by winning the ILH regular season. Mililani has won seven games in a row and moved up to No. 2. Maryknoll, which beat Kamehameha twice last week and sealed second place in the ILH, moved up two notches to No. 3 in the Top 10. Kalani is on a seven-game win streak and returned to the rankings for the first time since March 14. The Falcons blanked Moanalua 6-0 and Roosevelt 10-0. The ILH double-elimination tournament resumed Monday. ‘Iolani will play the Punahou/Mid-Pacific winner on Wednesday. Mililani plays at Campbell on Tuesday and at Leilehua on Thursday. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Apr. 18, 2022 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (8) (17-3, 6-2 ILH) 89 1 2. Mililani (1) (13-4, 7-1 OIA West) 75 3 3. Maryknoll (14-3, 5-3 ILH) 68 5 4. Kapolei (9-4-1, 6-2 OIA West) 66 4 5. Kamehameha (10-5, 5-3 ILH) 55 2 6. Leilehua (9-5, 5-3 OIA West) 44 8 7. Campbell (10-6, 4-4 OIA West) 36 6 8. Punahou (10-6, 4-4 ILH) 28 7 9. Baldwin (12-2-1, 10-1 MIL) 20 9-T 10. Kalani (10-3, 7-1 OIA East) 6 NR No longer in Top 10: Maui (No. 9-T). Also receiving votes: Kealakehe 3, Maui 2, Nanakuli 2, Kaiser 1. Previous Story ILH baseball is Hawaii’s hotbed for recruiting talent