‘Iolani maintains hold on top spot in softball Top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A week without game action did the ‘Iolani Raiders some good. Read more

A week without game action did the ‘Iolani Raiders some good.

It certainly didn’t change their place in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. ‘Iolani collected eight of nine first-place votes to remain at No. 1 for the fifth week in a row. The Raiders have already sealed a state-tournament berth by winning the ILH regular season.

Mililani has won seven games in a row and moved up to No. 2. Maryknoll, which beat Kamehameha twice last week and sealed second place in the ILH, moved up two notches to No. 3 in the Top 10.

Kalani is on a seven-game win streak and returned to the rankings for the first time since March 14. The Falcons blanked Moanalua 6-0 and Roosevelt 10-0.

The ILH double-elimination tournament resumed Monday. ‘Iolani will play the Punahou/Mid-Pacific winner on Wednesday.

Mililani plays at Campbell on Tuesday and at Leilehua on Thursday.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 18, 2022

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (8) (17-3, 6-2 ILH) 89 1

2. Mililani (1) (13-4, 7-1 OIA West) 75 3

3. Maryknoll (14-3, 5-3 ILH) 68 5

4. Kapolei (9-4-1, 6-2 OIA West) 66 4

5. Kamehameha (10-5, 5-3 ILH) 55 2

6. Leilehua (9-5, 5-3 OIA West) 44 8

7. Campbell (10-6, 4-4 OIA West) 36 6

8. Punahou (10-6, 4-4 ILH) 28 7

9. Baldwin (12-2-1, 10-1 MIL) 20 9-T

10. Kalani (10-3, 7-1 OIA East) 6 NR

No longer in Top 10: Maui (No. 9-T).