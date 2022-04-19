Rainbow baseball ventures up highway to play Fresno State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A sweep and a mid-week game appear to be useful distractions for the University of Hawaii baseball team during this 13-day road trip. Read more

A sweep and a mid-week game appear to be useful distractions for the University of Hawaii baseball team during this 13-day road trip.

The Rainbow Warriors’ trip began with last weekend’s three-game sweep of Cal State Bakersfield and concludes with Sunday’s series finale against UC Davis. Instead of returning to Honolulu between Big West road games, the ’Bows remained in California, scheduling tonight’s nonconference game against Fresno State.

“On the mainland for two weeks, two successive road series, you kind of work your way up I-5 on the Central Valley,” UH coach Rich Hill said.

By sweeping CSUB, the ’Bows extended their winning streak to eight while improving to 16-16 overall and 9-6 in the Big West.

“That Bakersfield series was great,” said Hill, whose team then made the 110-mile bus ride to Fresno after Saturday’s game. They watched the movie “The Lost City” on Sunday night, then had weight-training, study hall and practice on Monday. “We’re using Fresno as our base, really,” Hill said.

On Wednesday, the ’Bows will make the 183-mile drive to Davis. There will be conditioning drills, practice and study hall on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Friday’s opener of the three-game series.

“The schedule doesn’t change, the location changes,” Hill said. “I love being on the road. I think our guys love being on the road. We’re together all the time, so that team bonding really strengthens.”

The ’Bows will go with ensemble pitching tonight, with Tai Atkins getting the start. Hill said he has not decided on a rotation for the Davis series.

“Cade Halemanu is really the only starter,” Hill said of his usual Friday pitcher. “He hasn’t come out of the pen (this season). That could happen very easily, too, at some point. There are really no rules.”

That was apparent last week when Dalton Renne was announced as Saturday’s starter. But with a close game on Friday, Renne was brought in for the one-inning save. Andy Archer, who relieved on Thursday, started on Saturday.

“We’ll see how (tonight) goes, really, and we’ll line up the weekend from there,” Hill said.

The constant has been catcher DallasJ Duarte, who went 6-for-12 with a home run and seven RBIs against Bakersfield. Duarte has provided an offensive boost since moving to third in the order.

In three previous seasons, Duarte played in 57.3% of the ’Bows’ games. This season, he has played in 31 of 32 games. (His only DNP was a one-game suspension after being ejected for disputing an umpire’s judgment.) This year, he has thrown out nine of 14 on steal attempts (64.3%) after nabbing 30% previously.

“He’s really come on strong,” Hill said. “He’s strengthened his body. He made a commitment in the offseason to strength and conditioning. … It’ll help in Davis, where it will be all day games. He’s going to have an extended period in between starts. A day game after a night game, it can get a little tough on catchers. He’ll be fine.”