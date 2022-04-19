Hawaii baseball team’s 8-game streak falls at Fresno

Fresno State snapped the University of Hawaii baseball team’s eight-game winning streak today, beating the visiting Rainbows 10-7 in a nonconference game.

UH’s Cole Cabrera led off the game with a home run, but the Bulldogs scored five runs in their half of the first and never trailed again. They had 13 hits off seven Hawaii pitchers, including starter Tai Atkins (2-2), who got the loss after pitching just 2/3 of an inning.

Nikoh Mitchell (1-2) won in relief for Fresno State, and Jake Dixon pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

The Rainbows had 15 hits, but left 11 runners on, including five in the seventh and eighth innings.

Cabrera also hit a two-run single, and Stone Miyao went 3-for-5.

Ivan Luna led Fresno State with three hits, including two doubles.

UH fell to 16-17. FSU is 18-18.

The Rainbows conclude their road trip with three Big West games at UC Davis starting Friday.