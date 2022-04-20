Off the News: To mask or not to mask aboard bus?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So, you’re not required by law to wear a COVID-protective mask on TheBus, Hele-On, Kauai Bus or Maui Bus — but should you? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says yes.

The CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask on public transportation, and so do we. Masks are a precaution to protect yourself and others. Buses bring people together in close quarters. It’s common sense and good manners to keep this practice up, for now.

Remember: A mask should fit well around your mouth and nose to be effective. Check CDC.gov and health.hawaii.gov for the latest recommendations.

Vacation-rental days appear numbered

Despite Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s stated intent to sign Bill 41, those who run vacation rentals that the law would restrict are likely still hoping against hope to change his mind.

However, in the likelier scenario that he will enact it, at least the hosts and platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo have about six months before it takes effect. That should give time to wind things down and transition the use of the property. They won’t be happy, but cold comfort is better than no comfort at all.