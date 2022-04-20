Editorial | Off the News Off the News: To mask or not to mask aboard bus? Today Updated 12:35 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! So, you’re not required by law to wear a COVID-protective mask on TheBus, Hele-On, Kauai Bus or Maui Bus — but should you? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says yes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. So, you’re not required by law to wear a COVID-protective mask on TheBus, Hele-On, Kauai Bus or Maui Bus — but should you? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says yes. The CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask on public transportation, and so do we. Masks are a precaution to protect yourself and others. Buses bring people together in close quarters. It’s common sense and good manners to keep this practice up, for now. Remember: A mask should fit well around your mouth and nose to be effective. Check CDC.gov and health.hawaii.gov for the latest recommendations. Vacation-rental days appear numbered Despite Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s stated intent to sign Bill 41, those who run vacation rentals that the law would restrict are likely still hoping against hope to change his mind. However, in the likelier scenario that he will enact it, at least the hosts and platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo have about six months before it takes effect. That should give time to wind things down and transition the use of the property. They won’t be happy, but cold comfort is better than no comfort at all. Previous Story Editorial: Improve detection as COVID evolves