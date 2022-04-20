comscore Off the News: To mask or not to mask aboard bus? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: To mask or not to mask aboard bus?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

So, you’re not required by law to wear a COVID-protective mask on TheBus, Hele-On, Kauai Bus or Maui Bus — but should you? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says yes. Read more

Editorial: Improve detection as COVID evolves

