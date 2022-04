Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 33-year veteran of the state Department of the Attorney General was confirmed by Hawaii senators Tuesday to stay on as the agency’s leader and top state law enforcement officer.

The Senate voted unanimously to confirm Holly Shikada as Hawaii attorney general, a position she has held since Gov. David Ige appointed her in December to succeed former Attorney General Clare Connors when Connors became U.S. attorney for the District of Hawaii.

Shikada previously was first deputy attorney general since April 2021, and over three decades had advanced at the agency where she started as a deputy attorney general in the family law division in 1989, after four years in private legal practice, and then had held division or unit supervisor positions since 1999.

Shikada received overwhelming support during a March 29 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, though a few committee members voted to recommend her confirmation with reservations after a chief special investigator in the department’s investigations division told the committee that he was subjected to hostile workplace conditions and retaliation under the leadership of Connors and Shikada after being accused of improper actions that included using pepper spray to defend himself from an attack by a homeless person.

“It is a hostile work environment,” Daniel Hanagami told the committee.

Hanagami said he filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that is pending and alleges age discrimination among other things. He also told the committee that a co-worker filed a civil lawsuit over personnel issues earlier this year.

Sen. Karl Rhoads, Judiciary Committee chair, said during an April 1 decision-­making meeting of the committee that a review of documents related to Hana­gami’s allegations did not paint a flattering picture of the department but that he hoped Shikada could address issues and move the department in a positive direction.

The committee voted 7-0 to recommend Shikada’s confirmation, with three members — Sens. Jarrett Keo­hokalole (D, Kailua-­Kaneohe), Laura Acasio (D, Hilo) and Kurt Fevella (R, Ewa Beach-Iroquois Point) — expressing reservations with their recommendation.

On the Senate chamber floor Tuesday, Rhoads (D, Downtown-Nuuanu-Liliha) praised Shikada’s work experience, education and accomplishments but also challenged her to address concerns raised during the confirmation process.

“It’s my honor and privilege to present our new attorney general, Holly Shikada,” he said.

Shikada’s term runs to Dec. 5.