Letters: Both primary, general elections coming soon; Hawaii Filipinos urged to vote in Philippines races; Nisei veterans had rich stories to tell, and share

When the letter to the editor by Leigh Prentiss appeared (“Early campaign signs blight neighborhoods,” April 17, Star-Advertiser), it created much consternation within Common Cause Hawaii. Our nonprofit, nonpartisan organization engages in election protection activities during the election season to ensure that people may accurately, properly and securely vote.

The letter was filled with misinformation. The elections are right around the corner! The primary election is Aug. 13; vote-by-mail ballots are due in voters’ mailboxes by July 26.

Voters should have already started to receive yellow postcards from the County Elections Division to confirm their names and addresses to receive the vote-by-mail ballots. (If not, see elections.hawaii.gov.)

There is a general election on Nov. 8, and voters will receive those vote-by-mail ballots by Oct. 21. It is wrong to tell people that the General Election is the only election that we will be having in 2022; the primary election is equally important. Participate in democracy by voting in both.

Sandy Ma

Executive director, Common Cause Hawaii

Haiku Stairs demolition not worth expense, loss

The City Council has created another money pit to add to the rail project: Haiku Stairs. Public records show that between 2002 to 2021, the city spent $4,617,859 on the Haiku Stairs (“Costs balloon for Haiku Stairs’ dubious demolition,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, April 12).

The City Council is now asking for $1.3 million for the demolition of the Haiku Stairs, bringing the total costs to nearly $6 million of taxpayer monies. Additionally, total costs for demolition are estimated to end up being three times that amount, closer to $4 million.

The Council insists destruction of one of the most iconic, spectacular hikes in the world is necessary, yet there is absolutely no reason to remove Haiku Stairs. The refusal to instead implement the proposed comprehensive management plan that will preserve, protect and provide education about this historic resource and its surroundings, at no cost to the city, will lead to an irreplaceable loss.

Beth Anderson

Kailua

Hawaii Filipinos urged to vote in Philippines races

Filipinos in Hawaii, make your voice count! Vote!

The Philippines will hold its national elections in less than a month, in May. However, Filipinos outside the country, such as those in Hawaii, may now cast their votes.

It makes us all proud to see the excitement experienced by our fellow Pinoys who have received and mailed their ballots. This excitement is a reflection of our strong desire to take part in the momentous occasion of electing new leaders for our country.

We urge our kababayans (fellow Filipinos or countrymen) to vote based on one’s aspiration for honest and transparent government leadership. Let’s make our votes count! Select leaders who will work together with the Filipino people both in the motherland and abroad as a community. Choose those who will listen to our needs.

Arcelita Imasa

Aiea

Nisei veterans had rich stories to tell, and share

The Nisei Impact Project stories have been wonderful (“Nisei Impact,” Star-Advertiser, April 10-15).

It has been a joy to learn of these young storytellers interviewing the older nisei who have so many stories to tell.

This project must have been rewarding for both the nisei and the high school students as they got to know each other. The pictures were great.

Thank you to the Star-Advertiser and the nonprofit Nisei Veterans Legacy for sponsoring this series of stories.

Claudia L. Webster

Kailua

Driver says thanks for paving Nimitz Highway

A positive comment for a change: I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all responsible for the rescuing and repaving of Nimitz Highway.

I thank you, my poor truck thanks you, and my kidneys thank you.

Please carry on — we all are so grateful.

Doug Allen

Sand Island

