Off the News: Track your ballot via new free service

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Primary Election Day is Aug. 13. Oahu, are you ready? Notice of Voter Registration postcards have gone out to registered voters. If you need to register, go to honoluluelections.us or call 808-768-3800. Read more

Hawaii’s Primary Election Day is Aug. 13. Oahu, are you ready? Notice of Voter Registration postcards have gone out to registered voters. If you need to register, go to honoluluelections.us or call 808-768-3800.

Voters can also sign up now for a valuable service: text, email or phone notifications when their ballot is mailed out, verifying that a completed ballot has been received and validated, or if there is a discrepancy with a return ballot envelope. Go to hawaii.ballottrax.net — and get ready to vote with informed choices.

Hana hou! Merrie Monarch time in Hilo

Tonight the formal hula competition will begin at the Merrie Monarch Festival in what is a gradual return to normal for the annual event, but a welcome one.

Only about a third of the 2,000 seats in Hilo will be filled, but by the most enthusiastic spectators: family members of the dancers, and invited guests. Chances are, they’ll cheer three times as loudly.

Another popular festival element is back: the craft fairs that also bring in revenue for local small business. They’re cheering, too.