Positive COVID-19 tests on the rise as Hawaii’s free testing program comes to an end
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:56 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / DEC. 24
Free COVID-19 testing provided by the Department of Health, in a partnership with Aloha Clear and the National Kidney Foundation, has ended. Health care workers administered tests in December at one of the free drive-thru clinics set up at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center parking lot.