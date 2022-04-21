comscore Positive COVID-19 tests on the rise as Hawaii’s free testing program comes to an end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Positive COVID-19 tests on the rise as Hawaii’s free testing program comes to an end

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / DEC. 24 Free COVID-19 testing provided by the Department of Health, in a partnership with Aloha Clear and the National Kidney Foundation, has ended. Health care workers administered tests in December at one of the free drive-thru clinics set up at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center parking lot.

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Hawaii jumped over the past week, rising for the fifth consecutive week as the omicron subvariant BA.2 maintained its dominance in the islands. Read more

