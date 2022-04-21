Trio of Warrior volleyball players get first-team honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three University of Hawaii players were named to the Big West men’s volleyball all-conference first team on Wednesday with a fourth earning honorable mention status.

UH setter Jakob Thelle, middle blocker Guilherme Voss and outside hitter Spyros Chakas represented the Rainbow Warriors on the 14-player first team and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias was among six honorable mention selections.

Thelle was an honorable mention pick last season and is the lone setter on this year’s first team. The junior from Norway ranks second in the conference and fourth nationally with 0.59 service aces per set and averages 9.78 assists per set for a UH attack that is hitting .337 overall.

Voss tops the Big West in hitting percentage (.500) and blocks per set (1.31). Chakas leads the Warriors and ranks fifth in the conference with 285 total kills and ninth with 3.17 kills per set.

Mouchlias, the reigning Big West and AVCA Player of the Week, averages a team-high 3.47 kills per set, also good for fifth in the Big West.

UC Santa Barbara outside hitter and Punahou graduate Ryan Wilcox also made the All-Big West first team and is fourth in the conference with 3.50 kills per set.

Big West regular-season champion Long Beach State also had three first-team selections in libero Mason Briggs and outside hitters Clarke Godbold and Alex Nikolov. Nikolov was also part of the seven-player All-Freshman team.

The Big West’s Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards will be announced on April 26.

ALL-BIG WEST MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

First Team

>> Mason Briggs, L, So., Long Beach State

>> Spyros Chakas, OH, So., Hawaii

>> Clarke Godbold, OH, So., Long Beach State

>> Hilir Henno, OH, Fr., UC Irvine

>> Kyle Hobus, OH, So., Cal State Northridge

>> Kyle McCauley, OH, Sr., UC San Diego

>> Alex Nikolov, OH, Fr., Long Beach State

>> Matt Palma, L, Sr., UC San Diego

>> Francesco Sani, OH, So., UC Irvine

>> Jakob Thelle, S, Jr., Hawaii

>> Donovan Todorov, MB, So., UC Santa Barbara

>> Guilherme Voss, MB, So., Hawaii

>> Daniel Wetter, MB, Jr., Cal State Northridge

>> Ryan Wilcox, OH, Jr., UC Santa Barbara

>> Honorable mention: Shane Benetz (MB, UCSD); Dayne Chalmers (OH, UCSB); Logan Clark (MB, UCSD); Dimitrios Mouchlias (Opp., Hawaii); Spencer Olivier (OH, LBSU); Patrick Paragas (S, UCSB).

>> All-Freshman Team: Olumide Allen (OH, CSUN); Geste Bianchi (Opp, UCSB); Donovan Constable (S, CSUN); Max Gordon (L/OH, UCSB); Hilir Henno (OH, UCI); Matthew Lim (OH, UCSD); Alex Nikolov (OH, LBSU).