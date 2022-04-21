Trio of Warrior volleyball players get first-team honors
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle (10).
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss (21).
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas (23).
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree