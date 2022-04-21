comscore Wahine water polo team gets delayed turn to host championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine water polo team gets delayed turn to host championship

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

Opportunities to play in home waters have been few this spring. Read more

Previous Story
After a benching at Long Beach, UH opposite hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias has elevated his game and earns national honors
Next Story
Television and radio - April 21, 2022

Scroll Up