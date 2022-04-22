Big isle crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

Hawaii island police are investigating a traffic collision between two vehicles that left a man operating a motorcycle in critical condition.

Police responded to the traffic incident around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Hau Street in the Wainaku area of Hilo, Hawaii County police said in a release.

According to HPD, a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck made a left turn from Hau Street onto Highway 19 when a 2005 Honda motorcycle traveling toward Hilo on the highway collided with the rear driver’s side of the truck.

At the time of the collision it was raining, and the roadway was wet, police said.

The 39-year-old man operating the motorcycle was transported to Hilo Medical Center and then to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. He is in stable but critical condition.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, was not injured.

Police are asking witnesses of the collision to contact Officer Jared Cabatu at 808-961-2339 or email jared.cabatu@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.