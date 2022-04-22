Man, 23, pleads not guilty in death of lover found in Hawaii Loa Ridge tub

The 23-year-old man accused of killing his 73-year-old lover and pouring cement over his body in a bathtub in the gated community of Hawaii Loa Ridge has pleaded not guilty to murder.

A public defender for Juan Tejedor Baron entered the plea during an arraignment Thursday, according to court records.

Gary Ruby’s decomposing body was excavated by authorities last month from a standalone soaking tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home. Police said Baron covered the cement with coffee grounds to mask the smell.

Police said Baron planned to fraudulently take ownership of Ruby’s car and home.

U.S. Marshals and Los Angeles police later arrested Baron after finding him in a crawl space at the back of a Mexico-bound bus in Anaheim, California. Baron was extradited to Honolulu.

Baron is being held without bail. His attorney requested a Spanish interpreter for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday, according to court records.