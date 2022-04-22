Pi‘ikea Lopes wins Miss Aloha Hula 2022, following in mother’s footsteps

Pi‘ikea Kekihenelehuawewehiikekau‘onohi Lopes became Miss Aloha Hula 2022 Thursday evening during the first night of the 59th annual Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo.

Lopes, of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e and under the direction of her parents and kumu hula, Tracie and Keawe Lopes, won the competition with a judges’ score of 1,168 points. Her mother, Tracie, was the Miss Aloha Hula winner in 1994.

Ten dancers entered this year’s competition, and the scores of the four runners-up to Lopes were separated by no more than 11 points.

Auliʻionapualokekūonaona Jon-Marie Hisayo Faurot of Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela scored 1,105 points; Marina Laʻakea Choi of Halau Hi’iakainamakalehua scored 1,097 points; Manaia Kawaipuamakanakauʻikawekiumekanoeuʻiokeolamaikalaniakea Dalire Moe of Halau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniakea scored 1,095 points; and Kyleigh Hokuao Manuel-Sagon of Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi scored 1,094 points.

Lopes also won this year’s Hawaiian Language Award with a perfect score of 50.

Last year’s winner of the Miss Aloha Hula competition was Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland of Ka La ‘Onohi Mai o Ha‘eha‘e, also under the direction of Tracie and Keawe Lopes.