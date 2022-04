Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Matson has announced the following appointment and promotions:

>> Vic Angoco, senior vice president, Pacific, will succeed the retiring Bal Dreyfus as senior vice president, Alaska, based in Anchorage, effective July 1. Angoco began his 32-year maritime career on Guam and has held a wide range of operations and sales management roles.

>> Len Isotoff, vice president, sales, Hawaii, was promoted to succeed Angoco as senior vice president, Pacific, effective April 1. Isotoff joined Matson in 1999 as logistics manager on Guam and has served in a variety of successive roles, including sales/customer service manager on Guam, Pacific Northwest sales manager, container operations manager in Honolulu and general manager, Guam/Micronesia. He was promoted to his current position in 2016.

>> Bernadette “Bernie” Valencia, vice president and general manager, Guam/Micronesia, has succeed Isotoff as vice president, sales, Hawaii, with responsibility for all sales and marketing activities in Hawaii, effective April 1. Valencia joined Matson in 2008, bringing a successful 15-year track record of business accomplishments and deep knowledge of the local business communities in Guam and Micronesia.

>> Patrick Bulaon, operations manager, Guam and Micronesia, was promoted to succeed Valencia effective April 1. Originally from Guam, Bulaon joined Matson in 2021 and previously served in various operations and sales management positions over 28 years in Guam, CNMI, Micronesia, South East Asia and the South Pacific for ExxonMobil and PacifiCare Asia Pacific.

