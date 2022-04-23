Marine Corps deactivates 2 helicopter units in Hawaii
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS
U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 leadership cased the colors Thursday during the deactivation ceremony for HMH-463 at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.
-
COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS
U.S. Marines from Marine Light Attack helicopter Squadron 367 conducted a deactivation ceremony Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree