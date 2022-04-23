comscore Marine Corps deactivates 2 helicopter units in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Marine Corps deactivates 2 helicopter units in Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 leadership cased the colors Thursday during the deactivation ceremony for HMH-463 at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.

    COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS

    U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 leadership cased the colors Thursday during the deactivation ceremony for HMH-463 at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.

  • COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS U.S. Marines from Marine Light Attack helicopter Squadron 367 conducted a deactivation ceremony Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.

    COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS

    U.S. Marines from Marine Light Attack helicopter Squadron 367 conducted a deactivation ceremony Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.

The Marine Corps officially deactivated two Hawaii helicopter units this week as part of a major restructuring that will mean fewer helicopters and quieter skies over Oahu. Read more

Previous Story
Former Hawaii man pleads guilty to fundraising fraud

Scroll Up