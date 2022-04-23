comscore Witnesses reportedly saw 19-year-old beat his mother in Makaha roadway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Witnesses reportedly saw 19-year-old beat his mother in Makaha roadway

  • By Peter Boylan and Rosemarie Bernardo pboylan@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
    Joshua N. McPeek made his initial appearance in court Friday.

The 19-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother on Farrington Highway late Tuesday night was seen by witnesses hitting her with his fists and stomping on her face with his feet, according to a report filed by a Honolulu police officer who responded to the scene. Read more

