Rainbow Wahine blast Cal State Bakersfield in Big West softball

Four players paired hits and Brianna Lopez allowed only three runs as the Hawaii softball team pounded Cal State Bakersfield 10-3 on Friday at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Brittnee Rossi, Nawai Kaupe and Kaena Keliinoi, UH’s 1-2-3 hitters in the order, each had two hits and combined to drive in six runs for the Rainbow Wahine. No. 5 hitter Haley Johnson joined them with two singles and a walk.

Lopez struck out five batters and gave up eight hits to earn her 10th win of the season to counter her six losses.

Hawaii (16-15, 10-6 Big West) hosts Cal State Bakersfield (8-26, 3-13) in a doubleheader today beginning at 2 p.m.

HPU women reach final

The top-seeded Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team blanked Fresno Pacific 4-0 in the semifinals of the the Pacific West Conference Championship at the Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complex in Surprise, Ariz., on Friday.

Valentina Mokrova and Marta Ruszczynska defeated Alice Marques and Elise Leik of the Sunbirds 6-1 to start the shutout.

Azusa Pacific defeated Academy of Art in the other semifinal matchup and will face Hawaii Pacific today for the PacWest title.

HPU men down rival in semis

Hawaii Pacific men’s tennis rallied in the singles matches to beat UH-Hilo 4-2 in the semifinals of the Pacific West Conference Championship in Surprise, Ariz., on Friday.

Jan Pleva sparked the comeback for the Sharks by defeating Alession Demichelis 6-2, 7-6, (7-5) of the Vulcans in singles play.

Hawaii Pacific faces Azusa Pacific in the championship today.

Sharks swept in baseball

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team stumbled on its road trip, losing both games of a doubleheader to Azusa Pacific, 8-4 and 9-0, at Azusa, Calif., on Friday.

A.J. Woodall pitched a complete game for the Cougars and struck out seven Sharks to win the first game.

Hawaii Pacific had six hits in the second game and got shut out to drop to 17-21 overall and 11-16 in the Pacific West Conference.

Azusa Pacific improved to 27-13 on the season and 16-6 in the PacWest.

—

BIG WEST

Hawaii 10, CSU Bakersfield 3

CSB (8-28, 3-13) 002 010 0 — 3 8 3

UH (16-15, 10-6) 300 052 x — 10 12 3

W—Brianna Lopez. L—Reina Castillo.