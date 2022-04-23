comscore Rainbow Wahine blast Cal State Bakersfield in Big West softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine blast Cal State Bakersfield in Big West softball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Brianna Lopez

    COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

    Brianna Lopez

Four players paired hits and Brianna Lopez allowed only three runs as the Hawaii softball team pounded Cal State Bakersfield 10-3 on Friday at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Kamehameha baseball routs Punahou to earn spot in states
Television and radio - April 23, 2022

