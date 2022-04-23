comscore Hawaii volleyball team sweeps into Big West final against Long Beach State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii volleyball team sweeps into Big West final against Long Beach State

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias, Cole Hogland and Chaz Galloway put up a triple block against UC Santa Barbara’s Haotian Xia during Friday’s Big West Tournament semifinal match at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias blasted the ball past UC Santa Barbara’s Dayne Chalmers.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle put down a kill against UC Santa Barbara’s Donovan Todorov.

A shot at a title and an opportunity for redemption. Hawaii earned both with Friday’s emphatic sweep of UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals of the Big West Championship at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

