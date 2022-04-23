UC Davis beats Hawaii on walk-off hit in the 9th inning

Nick Leehey drilled a one-out single to score J.D. Mico from third for a ninth-inning walk-off win and UC Davis edged visiting Hawaii 3-2 today in a Big West baseball game.

With its first conference loss after eight straight wins, UH fell to 10-7 in the league and 17-18 overall. UC Davis tied the three-game series that concludes Sunday, and improved to 3-14 and 4-21.

The Rainbows led 2-0 after seven innings of stellar pitching from Blaze Koali’i Pontes, but relievers Cameron Hagan allowed the tying runs in the eighth and Andy Archer the winning run in the ninth. Archer (1-5) yielded three consecutive singles after striking out the first batter he faced.

The Aggies’ Kaden Riccomini (1-4) pitched the final six innings for the win, after Nolan Meredith started and allowed no hits in three innings.

Pontes struck out a career-high 12, including seven in a row in seven shutout innings.

UH had no hits until Jacob Igawa started the seventh with a clean single to left and eventually scored on Matt Wong’s sacrifice fly.

The Rainbows added a run in the eighth when Scotty Scott singled up the middle, went to third on Cole Cabrera’s single to left and scored on Aaron Ujimori’s squeeze bunt.

The Aggies tied it in the eighth on Jake Brandel’s two-run double off Hagan, who had retired the first two batters of the inning.

Igawa doubled to start the Hawaii ninth, and the Rainbows had the bases loaded with one out before Scott grounded into a double play.