comscore Crystal Kwok’s ‘Blurring the Color Line: Chinese in the Segregated South’ opens at Consolidated Theatres Kahala | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Crystal Kwok’s ‘Blurring the Color Line: Chinese in the Segregated South’ opens at Consolidated Theatres Kahala

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • COURTESY CRYSTAL KWOK Crystal Kwok is enrolled in the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she is completing a Ph.D. in performance studies.

    COURTESY CRYSTAL KWOK

    Crystal Kwok is enrolled in the University of Hawaii at Manoa where she is completing a Ph.D. in performance studies.

  • COURTESY CRYSTAL KWOK Filmmaker Crystal Kwok interviewed her great-aunt Lorraine Lum O’Quinn for “Blurring the Color Line: Chinese in the Segregated South.”

    COURTESY CRYSTAL KWOK

    Filmmaker Crystal Kwok interviewed her great-aunt Lorraine Lum O’Quinn for “Blurring the Color Line: Chinese in the Segregated South.”

Born in San Francisco to a Chinese father and Chinese American mother, Crystal Kwok was 3 when they moved to Hong Kong. Read more

Previous Story
Jack Johnson announces 2 upcoming concerts in Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell

Scroll Up