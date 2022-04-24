Kauai halau takes top prize at Merrie Monarch Festival

The overall winner of the 59th Merrie Monarch Festival is hula halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina‘ala of Kalaheo, Kauai, under the direction of kumu hula Leina‘ala Pavao Jardin with 1,218 points.

The halau took first place in both the wahine ‘auana and wahine kahiko divisions.

The second and third place overall winners were also wahine halau: Ka La Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e under kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes (2nd), and Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela led by Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

In both the kane kahiko and kane ‘auana categories, Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, under the direction of Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes, took first place, and won kane overall with 1,198 points.

The competitive portion of the hula festival, which began Thursday, concluded Saturday night with hula ‘auana, contemporary dance.

The halau performed Friday hula kahiko, or the ancient form of hula, the results of which were also announced early Sunday morning.

Other winners include:

Wahine Kahiko

2nd place: Kekuaokala‘auala‘iliahi, kumu hula Haunani and Iliahi Paredes.

3rd place: Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

4th place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

5h place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

Wahine ‘Auana

2nd place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

3rd place: Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

4th place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

5th place: Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine, kumu hula Ka‘ilihiwa Vaughan-Darval.

Wahine Overall

2nd place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

3rd place: Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

Kane Kahiko

2nd place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

3rd place: Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, kumu hula William Kahakuleileihua Hanu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera .

4th place: Kawai‘ulaokala, kumu hula Keli‘iho‘omalu Puchalski.

Kane ‘Auana

2nd place: Kawaili‘ula, kumu hula Chinky Mahoe.

3rd place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

4th place: Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, kumu hula William Kahakuleileihua Hanu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta -De Vera.

Kane Overall

2nd place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

3rd place: Kawaili‘ula, kumu hula Chinky Mahoe.