comscore Kauai halau takes top prize at Merrie Monarch Festival | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Top News

Kauai halau takes top prize at Merrie Monarch Festival

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:15 am
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala, under the direction of Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin, from Kalāheo, Kauaʻi, performs “Kauaʻi Lana I Ke Kai” in the hula ʻauana competition on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala, under the direction of Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin, from Kalāheo, Kauaʻi, performs “Kauaʻi Lana I Ke Kai” in the hula ʻauana competition on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala, under the direction of Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin, from Kalāheo, Kauaʻi, performs “Hoʻoheno Nō Ka Poli Lauaʻe” in the hula kahiko competition on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala, under the direction of Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin, from Kalāheo, Kauaʻi, performs “Hoʻoheno Nō Ka Poli Lauaʻe” in the hula kahiko competition on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin, right, reacts with members of Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala after it was announced that they won first place in the wahine kahiko competition. The halau also placed first in the wahine ‘auana competition and first place overall.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin, right, reacts with members of Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala after it was announced that they won first place in the wahine kahiko competition. The halau also placed first in the wahine ‘auana competition and first place overall.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under the direction of Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes, from Wailuku, placed first in the Kane Kahiko, Kane ‘Auana and was the overall Kane winner.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under the direction of Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes, from Wailuku, placed first in the Kane Kahiko, Kane ‘Auana and was the overall Kane winner.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, under the direction of Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes, from Wailuku, performs “ʻEleʻio” in the hula ʻauana competition of the 59th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, under the direction of Kumu Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes, from Wailuku, performs “ʻEleʻio” in the hula ʻauana competition of the 59th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kumu ʻIliahi and Haunani Paredes of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi perform on stage during Kyleigh Hōkūao Manuel-Sagon’s performance of “Neʻeneʻe Mai ʻO Kaʻula” in the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kumu ʻIliahi and Haunani Paredes of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi perform on stage during Kyleigh Hōkūao Manuel-Sagon’s performance of “Neʻeneʻe Mai ʻO Kaʻula” in the hula kahiko portion of the Miss Aloha Hula competition on Thursday.

Related Photo Gallery: Merrie Monarch Festival closes with hula ‘auana competition

The overall winner of the 59th Merrie Monarch Festival is hula halau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leina‘ala of Kalaheo, Kauai, under the direction of kumu hula Leina‘ala Pavao Jardin with 1,218 points.

The halau took first place in both the wahine ‘auana and wahine kahiko divisions.

The second and third place overall winners were also wahine halau: Ka La Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e under kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes (2nd), and Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela led by Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

In both the kane kahiko and kane ‘auana categories, Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi, under the direction of Haunani and ‘Iliahi Paredes, took first place, and won kane overall with 1,198 points.

The competitive portion of the hula festival, which began Thursday, concluded Saturday night with hula ‘auana, contemporary dance.

>> PHOTOS: Hula kahiko competition highlights Merrie Monarch Festival’s third day

>> PHOTOS: Miss Aloha Hula competition highlights Merrie Monarch Festival’s second day

>> PHOTOS: Merrie Monarch Festival returns to Hilo

The halau performed Friday hula kahiko, or the ancient form of hula, the results of which were also announced early Sunday morning.

Other winners include:

Wahine Kahiko

2nd place: Kekuaokala‘auala‘iliahi, kumu hula Haunani and Iliahi Paredes.

3rd place: Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

4th place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

5h place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

Wahine ‘Auana

2nd place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

3rd place: Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

4th place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

5th place: Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine, kumu hula Ka‘ilihiwa Vaughan-Darval.

Wahine Overall

2nd place: Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e, kumu hula Tracie and Keawe Lopes.

3rd place: Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela, kumu hula Kunewa Mook and Kau‘ionalani Kamana‘o.

Kane Kahiko

2nd place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

3rd place: Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, kumu hula William Kahakuleileihua Hanu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta-De Vera .

4th place: Kawai‘ulaokala, kumu hula Keli‘iho‘omalu Puchalski.

Kane ‘Auana

2nd place: Kawaili‘ula, kumu hula Chinky Mahoe.

3rd place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

4th place: Na Mamo O Pu‘uanahulu, kumu hula William Kahakuleileihua Hanu‘u “Sonny” Ching and Lopaka Igarta -De Vera.

Kane Overall

2nd place: Hi‘iakainamakalehua, kumu hula Robert Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV and Lono Padilla.

3rd place: Kawaili‘ula, kumu hula Chinky Mahoe.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 14 – March 18, 2022

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up