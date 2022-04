Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Wahine softball team swept a doubleheader with Cal State Bakersfield, winning 10-1 and 5-1 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Saturday. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine softball team swept a doubleheader with Cal State Bakersfield, winning 10-1 and 5-1 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Saturday.

Hawaii (18-15, 12-6 Big West), came out of the gates fast in the first game, plating five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Dallas Millwood. The Wahine piled on five more in the third to chase pitcher Kirsten Martinez.

In the second game, Nawai Kaupe and Kaena Keliinoi hit back-to-back home runs to open the game, with Kaupe’s being a two-run shot. The Roadrunners (8-30, 3-15) finally got on the board in the third, when Cierra Curran scored on a throwing error by Kaupe. But the duo of Kaupe and Keliinoi struck again in the sixth, hitting back-to-back RBI doubles. Hawaii starter Brianna Lopez tossed a complete game with just four hits and the unearned run allowed.

Hilo splits in baseball with Point Loma

Against No. 4-ranked Point Loma, the Hawaii Hilo baseball team earned a split on Saturday in San Diego, losing 3-2 before bouncing back to win 2-0.

A two-run home run in the second inning gave the Vulcans (26-16, 14-14 PacWest) an early lead in the first game. Point Loma (36-5, 18-5) tied the score with a two-run blast in the third, then took the lead in the fifth on an RBI single.

In the second game, Aaron Davies went five innings and allowed only five hits to earn the win. Lucas Sakay got the Vulcans on the board in the third, laying down a sacrifice bunt that scored Joshua Fuentes and gave the Vulcans the 1-0 lead. Casey Yamaguchi would add an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI double.

>> Hawaii Pacific dropped both games in its doubleheader with Azusa Pacific, falling 15-12 and 4-3. The Sharks (17-22, 11-18 PacWest) battled back for a 12-12 tie in the eighth inning of the first game before APU (29-13, 18-6) scored three runs. The Sharks had a chance to tie the second contest, but Haydon Huff was thrown out at home trying to tie the game.