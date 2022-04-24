comscore Kamehameha boys volleyball will continue season in state tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha boys volleyball will continue season in state tournament

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

La‘i Hirahara had 16 kills, eight digs and three blocks as the Warriors roared back for a 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 win over ‘Iolani on Saturday at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium to claim the second boys volleyball state-tournament berth out of the ILH. Read more

