Maui fisherman, 24, dies in waters near Hana

A 24-year-old fisherman has died in waters off Hana.

He has been identified as Matthew Brown-Chong Kee of Kula, the Maui Police Department said.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to a call of a missing fisherman in the Waianapanapa State Park area at about 1:51 a.m. Saturday. He was reported missing late Friday night after he failed to return from fishing earlier that day.

Police said his vehicle was located unattended near the parking lot at Waianapanapa State Park.

The Coast Guard also searched for him.

At about 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Brown-Chong Kee’s body was found in the ocean, approximately 50 yards from the state park.