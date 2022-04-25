Waikiki apartment fire ruled accidental

The cause of Friday’s apartment building fire in Waikiki was an electrical failure of an extension cord located in an adjoining balcony, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

A Honolulu fire investigator classified the cause of the blaze at 455 Nohonani St. as accidental. Damage was estimated at $527,000 to the structure and its contents.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a 911 call of a fire at the apartment complex at about 4 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames emanating from a fourth-floor unit at the four-story building, the fire department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 4:40 p.m. and extinguished it about 5 p.m.

A family cat died in the blaze.