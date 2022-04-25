Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Voters in Rep. Sharon Har’s district to have last say Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As much as most people see a writing assignment as a punishment, it is a light slap for state Rep. Sharon Har, who now has to explain in writing to House Speaker Scott Saiki the terms of her two-year driver’s license revocation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As much as most people see a writing assignment as a punishment, it is a light slap for state Rep. Sharon Har, who now has to explain in writing to House Speaker Scott Saiki the terms of her two-year driver’s license revocation. Even if the criminal case on Har’s 2021 drunken driving arrest was dismissed on a technicality, there’s still the matter of judgment: Why go out in the midst of a pandemic, drink while on prescription medication and drive again? In the end, it will be the voters in her district who will make the final judgment in November. City’s summer fun back on track Attention parents: It’s time to plan for your kids’ summer. Popular programs fill up early, so mark your calendars. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will host a full-capacity Summer Fun Program for 2022, June 6-July 22; registration will take place in person on May 14. Find locations and more program information at bit.ly/summerfunoahu. The Star-Advertiser’s Summer Fun Guide to youth programs, from sailing to Science Camp, appeared in Sunday’s paper; find it online at staradvertiser.com. Previous Story On Politics: Common Cause presses for transparency, accountability by elected and government leaders