Off the News: Voters in Rep. Sharon Har’s district to have last say

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As much as most people see a writing assignment as a punishment, it is a light slap for state Rep. Sharon Har, who now has to explain in writing to House Speaker Scott Saiki the terms of her two-year driver’s license revocation. Read more

As much as most people see a writing assignment as a punishment, it is a light slap for state Rep. Sharon Har, who now has to explain in writing to House Speaker Scott Saiki the terms of her two-year driver’s license revocation.

Even if the criminal case on Har’s 2021 drunken driving arrest was dismissed on a technicality, there’s still the matter of judgment: Why go out in the midst of a pandemic, drink while on prescription medication and drive again?

In the end, it will be the voters in her district who will make the final judgment in November.

City’s summer fun back on track

Attention parents: It’s time to plan for your kids’ summer. Popular programs fill up early, so mark your calendars.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will host a full-capacity Summer Fun Program for 2022, June 6-July 22; registration will take place in person on May 14. Find locations and more program information at bit.ly/summerfunoahu.

The Star-Advertiser’s Summer Fun Guide to youth programs, from sailing to Science Camp, appeared in Sunday’s paper; find it online at staradvertiser.com.