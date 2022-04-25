comscore Off the News: Voters in Rep. Sharon Har’s district to have last say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Voters in Rep. Sharon Har’s district to have last say

As much as most people see a writing assignment as a punishment, it is a light slap for state Rep. Sharon Har, who now has to explain in writing to House Speaker Scott Saiki the terms of her two-year driver’s license revocation. Read more

