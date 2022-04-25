comscore Apology sought for 90-year ban on speaking Hawaiian in schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Apology sought for 90-year ban on speaking Hawaiian in schools

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. Patrick Pihana Branco, pictured in his office last week, holds a portrait of himself with his great-grandfather Edward Pihana. Branco was age 3 at the time.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State Rep. Patrick Pihana Branco, pictured in his office last week, holds a portrait of himself with his great-grandfather Edward Pihana. Branco was age 3 at the time.

Patrick Pihana Branco remembers his great-grandfather telling him about being beaten during a time when there was a ban on speaking Hawaiian in schools. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics — April 8 to April 21, 2022

Scroll Up