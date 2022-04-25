Apology sought for 90-year ban on speaking Hawaiian in schools
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Rep. Patrick Pihana Branco, pictured in his office last week, holds a portrait of himself with his great-grandfather Edward Pihana. Branco was age 3 at the time.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree