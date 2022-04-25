comscore HPU sweeps Chaminade in softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU sweeps Chaminade in softball

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific peppered the field with hits, collecting a total of 30 hits in a doubleheader softball sweep over cross-town rival Chaminade 10-6 and 9-4 at Sand Island Park on Sunday. Read more

