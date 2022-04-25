HPU sweeps Chaminade in softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific peppered the field with hits, collecting a total of 30 hits in a doubleheader softball sweep over cross-town rival Chaminade 10-6 and 9-4 at Sand Island Park on Sunday.

The Sharks (22-26, 15-15 Pacific West Conference) racked up a season-high 17 hits in game one against the Silverswords (15-24, 11-19 PWC). Game two resulted in 13 more HPU hits.

Poliahu Aina led Hawaii Pacific, hitting 7-for-8 with a pair of doubles, four runs scored, and five RBIs. Brandi Leong added a double, five runs scored, and a pair of RBIs on 5-for-10 batting out of the leadoff spot.

Freshman pitcher Taylor Thompson (11-14) earned the win in the first game, allowing six runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings. She was relieved by Malia Torres after pitching five innings. Torres was perfect in relief, pitching two innings with a pair of strikeouts to extend her consecutive scoreless innings streak to 27.

After a strong relief performance, Torres faced a quick turnaround with the start in game two. Her scoreless innings streak was snapped in the bottom of the first, but she bounced back to lead the Sharks to a win after pitching her 23rd complete game. She allowed four runs on nine hits, issuing a pair of walks with one strikeout.