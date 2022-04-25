Hawaii Beat | Sports HPU sweeps Chaminade in softball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Pacific peppered the field with hits, collecting a total of 30 hits in a doubleheader softball sweep over cross-town rival Chaminade 10-6 and 9-4 at Sand Island Park on Sunday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Pacific peppered the field with hits, collecting a total of 30 hits in a doubleheader softball sweep over cross-town rival Chaminade 10-6 and 9-4 at Sand Island Park on Sunday. The Sharks (22-26, 15-15 Pacific West Conference) racked up a season-high 17 hits in game one against the Silverswords (15-24, 11-19 PWC). Game two resulted in 13 more HPU hits. Poliahu Aina led Hawaii Pacific, hitting 7-for-8 with a pair of doubles, four runs scored, and five RBIs. Brandi Leong added a double, five runs scored, and a pair of RBIs on 5-for-10 batting out of the leadoff spot. Freshman pitcher Taylor Thompson (11-14) earned the win in the first game, allowing six runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings. She was relieved by Malia Torres after pitching five innings. Torres was perfect in relief, pitching two innings with a pair of strikeouts to extend her consecutive scoreless innings streak to 27. After a strong relief performance, Torres faced a quick turnaround with the start in game two. Her scoreless innings streak was snapped in the bottom of the first, but she bounced back to lead the Sharks to a win after pitching her 23rd complete game. She allowed four runs on nine hits, issuing a pair of walks with one strikeout. Previous Story Hawaii baseball surges late in blowout of UC Davis Next Story Televison and radio - April 25, 2022