Scoreboard – April 25, 2022

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Championship—Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Division I Double-Elimination Tournament—’Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai Field 2.

OIA: Division I Tournament, starts April 25, ends April 30

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Division I tournament, Finals—Kamehameha at Punahou, 7 p.m.

ILH boys: Division II tournament, Finals—Le Jardin vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

OIA boys: Semifinals, At Radford—Moanalua vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Roosevelt, following Moanalua/Kaiser.

TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Division I tournament, Tie-breaker, if needed

ILH boys: Division II tournament, Tie-breaker, if needed