Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 25, 2022 Today Updated 10:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: Championship—Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. SOFTBALL ILH: Division I Double-Elimination Tournament—’Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai Field 2. OIA: Division I Tournament, starts April 25, ends April 30 VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Division I tournament, Finals—Kamehameha at Punahou, 7 p.m. ILH boys: Division II tournament, Finals—Le Jardin vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m. OIA boys: Semifinals, At Radford—Moanalua vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Roosevelt, following Moanalua/Kaiser. TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Division I tournament, Tie-breaker, if needed ILH boys: Division II tournament, Tie-breaker, if needed Previous Story Televison and radio - April 25, 2022