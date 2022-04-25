Hawaii basketball team gets commitment from ‘highly skilled’ 7-footer

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team today secured a commitment from a 7-foot-plus center from a national powerhouse.

“I fit with Hawaii,” said Mor Seck, a senior at Prolific Prep of Napa (Calif.) Christian High. “They have a good program over there.”

Seck is listed at 7 feet and quarter inch, and 220 pounds. He has a 7-foot-6 wing span.

While he displayed a defensive presence in the GEICO Nationals — five blocks and two drawn charges against top-seeded Sunrise Christian — Seck is regarded as an offensive player with up to 3-point range and keen passing ability.

“He’s highly skilled offensively,” said Philippe Doherty, Prolific Prep of Napa Christian’s co-director. “He has great hands. He shoots 80%-plus from the free-throw line. He shoots 3s, makes 3s. It’s not like he shoots a ton of 3s, but he’s a very good shooter.”

Doherty described Seck as a center with face-up, four-man’s skills who still is in development. “The University of Hawaii is getting a really, really good player. … He’ll end up being what is called a skilled five man. … He’ll throw back-door passes. He’ll hand off.”

Seck averaged 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks. Prolific Prep of Napa Christian finished first in its league with a 14-1 regular-season record. Seck scored 16 points in the championship game of the Chick Fil-A Classic.

Seck grew up in a Senegal village with a population of fewer than 200. In his spare time, he worked with his father on a peanut farm. When he was 14, a family friend told him about basketball academies in the United States. He attended DME Academy as a freshman. He then moved to San Francisco, where he attended Archbishop Riordan High. Riordan officials recommended that Seck transfer to Prolific Prep for his senior year to face better competition.

Seck was admittedly raw defensively when he first enrolled at Prolific Prep. But Seck’s defensive skills improved dramatically facing Adem Bona in practices. Bona is a McDonald’s All-American who committed to UCLA. Seck credited the Prolific coaching staff and strength coordinator Joe Hughes for his development. Seck’s body fat is 6%.

Seck said he plans to pursue a business degree at UH.