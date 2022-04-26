Brush fire closes portion of Kalanianole Highway near Sandy Beach

Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions between the Halona Blowhole and Sandy Beach Park today due to a brush fire.
The City and County of Honolulu announced the highway closure at around 5:10 p.m.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route until conditions have cleared.
