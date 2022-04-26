comscore Brush fire closes portion of Kalanianole Highway near Sandy Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brush fire closes portion of Kalanianole Highway near Sandy Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:34 pm

Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions between the Halona Blowhole and Sandy Beach Park today due to a brush fire.

The City and County of Honolulu announced the highway closure at around 5:10 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route until conditions have cleared.

