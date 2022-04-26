WATCH LIVE: Mayor Rick Blangiardi to sign bill clamping down on Oahu short-term rentals

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference at Kailua Beach Park as he signs Bill 41, a measure that would tighten rules for short-term rentals on Oahu.
Speakers include Councilmember Brandon Elefante, Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina, Department of Planning and Permitting deputy director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna and other community leaders.
