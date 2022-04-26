WATCH LIVE: Mayor Rick Blangiardi to sign bill clamping down on Oahu short-term rentals

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

——

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference at Kailua Beach Park as he signs Bill 41, a measure that would tighten rules for short-term rentals on Oahu.

Speakers include Councilmember Brandon Elefante, Councilmember Esther Kiaʻāina, Department of Planning and Permitting deputy director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna and other community leaders.

Watch the livestream video above.