Ode to Mom

It seems like Easter just ended, but Mother’s Day is already coming up soon. Here’s a variety of ideas if you’re looking to treat mom or any motherly figures in your life.

Dinner party

The Mother’s Day dinner pack from Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering (94-903 Farrington Hwy.) is available May 6-8 and is designed to feed four to six people. It costs $259.95 and includes baked mushroom chicken with gravy or roast pork with brown gravy, furikake baked salmon or mahi mahi with lemon butter caper cream sauce, spinach and mushroom mashed potatoes or white/brown rice, summer squash and zucchini medley or oven-roasted vegetables, yaki tofu poke salad or Chinese chicken salad, spicy ahi on sushi rice and blueberry crumble squares. Call 808-671-3779 or visit taniokas.com to learn more.

Domo arigato

This aesthetic sushi platter is available at Domo Café Kahala (4346 Waialae Ave.) starting May 8. It costs $59.95 and features 36 pieces of some of the takeout business’s most popular sushi. Enjoy an assortment of garlic ahi and salmon, crispy shrimp tempura roll, dragon roll (unagi) and volcano roll (California roll topped with fresh spicy ahi poke). This brand-new platter is making its debut specially for the occasion. To learn more or preorder, call 808-888-8860 or visit domocafehawaii.com.

Brunch best

For the first time ever, Quiora (383 Kalaimoku St.) — located in The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach — is offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet; the menu is inspired by the G.Lion Hawaii kitchens at this eatery, along with sister restaurants Hy’s Steak House and La Vie. Buffet highlights include a chilled raw bar, an assortment of poke, housemade porchetta Benedict and Pier 38 catch of the day. Brunch will also feature dry-aged Mishima American wagyu rib roast carving stations, specialty made-to-order omelets, the eatery’s signature tiramisu and more. Seatings are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the brunch costs $89 per adult ($42 for children age 12 and under, free for children age 5 and under). For more info or reservations, visit quiorawaikiki.com/events.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).