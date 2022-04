Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has announced the election and reelection of two board members:

>> Marion Higa has been reelected for her third consecutive term. She has served on the Hawaii State FCU board of directors since 2016. A member of the credit union for more than 40 years, Higa served as Hawaii’s state auditor for 21 years before retiring in 2012.

>> John Katahira, president and majority owner of The Limtiaco Consulting Group, has been elected to serve a three-year term. Katahira has been a member of Hawaii State FCU for nearly 30 years, with more than 20 years of experience in financial management, human resource management, business development and information technology.

