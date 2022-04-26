Schofield Barracks soldiers helped shape new Army policies for parents
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Army mother Capt. Kelly Boursinos was a co-author of a white paper that has led to new postpartum policies for mothers in the Army. Above, Boursinos at the 25th Infantry Division’s headquarters at Schofield Barracks.
The new policies will affect soldiers under her command, says Army Capt. Kelly Boursinos, pictured above. “It allows that umbrella of protection for my pregnant and postpartum soldiers for up to a year of their baby’s life that they don’t have that added stress or to worry about.”