Schofield Barracks soldiers helped shape new Army policies for parents

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Army mother Capt. Kelly Boursinos was a co-author of a white paper that has led to new postpartum policies for mothers in the Army. Above, Boursinos at the 25th Infantry Division’s headquarters at Schofield Barracks.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The new policies will affect soldiers under her command, says Army Capt. Kelly Boursinos, pictured above. “It allows that umbrella of protection for my pregnant and postpartum soldiers for up to a year of their baby’s life that they don’t have that added stress or to worry about.”

Two Schofield Barracks soldiers played a key role in crafting reforms in how the Army handles pregnant soldiers and new parents. Read more

