comscore Moanalua, Mililani advance to OIA boys volleyball championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Moanalua, Mililani advance to OIA boys volleyball championship

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua’s Jaycen Bush went up for a kill against Kaiser’s Akira Davies and Ashton Taylor in an OIA boys volleyball semifinal at Radford on Monday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Moanalua’s Jaycen Bush went up for a kill against Kaiser’s Akira Davies and Ashton Taylor in an OIA boys volleyball semifinal at Radford on Monday.

Moanalua had its hitting combination of Christian Tafao and Keanu Kawaa in full gear and its setting duo of Malu Wilcox and AJ Matsumoto running a smooth offense Monday in a dominant victory over Kaiser. Read more

Previous Story
Bellator wants bouts in Hawaii more frequently
Next Story
Television and radio - April 26, 2022

Scroll Up