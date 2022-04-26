Hawaii Prep World | Sports Tight race for top prep baseball ranking By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The tricky winds of fickle voters prevail this week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The tricky winds of fickle voters prevail this week. Despite losing to then-unranked ‘Iolani, Saint Louis has re-emerged as the sole occupant of the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. A week ago, Baldwin and Saint Louis shared the top billing. Baldwin then blanked Kamehameha-Maui 3-0 and edged rival Maui 2-1. The Bears, 16-2 overall and a perfect 12-0 against Maui Interscholastic League opponents, collected four of 12 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. Saint Louis (21-3-1) gathered six first-place votes and will play the ILH double-elimination tournament winner — Kamehameha or ‘Iolani — for the league championship on Friday. Kamehameha (16-5-2) remained at No. 3, followed by Waiakea (10-0), which remains unbeaten at 8-0 in Big Island Interscholastic Federation action. Newly crowned OIA champion Mililani (12-6) leaped five spots to No. 5. Upstart ‘Iolani (11-12) zoomed to the No. 6 spot, landing in the Top 10 for the first time since March 14. The Raiders were 5-1 in preseason, but struggled in league play and were 4-10 before catching fire in the postseason tourney. Maryknoll and Hilo dropped out of the Top 10. Two teams in this week’s rankings are already done with postseason play: Punahou and Mid-Pacific. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Apr. 25, 2022 Rank School (1st-place) (overall, reg season W-L) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (6) (21-3-1, 12-1-1 ILH) 112 1-T 2. Baldwin (4) (16-2, 12-0 MIL) 107 1-T 3. Kamehameha (1) (16-5-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 99 3 4. Waiakea (1) (10-0, 8-0 BIIF) 79 5 5. Mililani (12-6, 8-2 OIA West) 61 10-T 6. ‘Iolani (11-12, 4-10 ILH) 46 NR 7. Punahou (13-8-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 38 4 8. Pearl City (8-2 OIA West) 33 9 9. Mid-Pacific (16-8, 9-5 ILH) 27 6 10. Kalani (10-2 OIA East) 21 8 No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 7), Hilo (No. 10-tie). Also receiving votes: Hilo 16, Maryknoll 11, Maui 7, Kailua 2, Moanalua 1. Previous Story Bellator wants bouts in Hawaii more frequently Next Story Television and radio - April 26, 2022