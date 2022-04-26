Tight race for top prep baseball ranking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The tricky winds of fickle voters prevail this week. Read more

The tricky winds of fickle voters prevail this week.

Despite losing to then-unranked ‘Iolani, Saint Louis has re-emerged as the sole occupant of the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.

A week ago, Baldwin and Saint Louis shared the top billing. Baldwin then blanked Kamehameha-Maui 3-0 and edged rival Maui 2-1. The Bears, 16-2 overall and a perfect 12-0 against Maui Interscholastic League opponents, collected four of 12 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media.

Saint Louis (21-3-1) gathered six first-place votes and will play the ILH double-elimination tournament winner — Kamehameha or ‘Iolani — for the league championship on Friday.

Kamehameha (16-5-2) remained at No. 3, followed by Waiakea (10-0), which remains unbeaten at 8-0 in Big Island Interscholastic Federation action.

Newly crowned OIA champion Mililani (12-6) leaped five spots to No. 5.

Upstart ‘Iolani (11-12) zoomed to the No. 6 spot, landing in the Top 10 for the first time since March 14.

The Raiders were 5-1 in preseason, but struggled in league play and were 4-10 before catching fire in the postseason tourney.

Maryknoll and Hilo dropped out of the Top 10. Two teams in this week’s rankings are already done with postseason play: Punahou and Mid-Pacific.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 25, 2022

Rank School (1st-place) (overall, reg season W-L) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (6) (21-3-1, 12-1-1 ILH) 112 1-T

2. Baldwin (4) (16-2, 12-0 MIL) 107 1-T

3. Kamehameha (1) (16-5-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 99 3

4. Waiakea (1) (10-0, 8-0 BIIF) 79 5

5. Mililani (12-6, 8-2 OIA West) 61 10-T

6. ‘Iolani (11-12, 4-10 ILH) 46 NR

7. Punahou (13-8-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 38 4

8. Pearl City (8-2 OIA West) 33 9

9. Mid-Pacific (16-8, 9-5 ILH) 27 6

10. Kalani (10-2 OIA East) 21 8

No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 7), Hilo (No. 10-tie).