Honolulu police looking for 2 male suspects in Kailua burglaries

Honolulu police are now searching for two male suspects involved in burglarizing four to six Kailua restaurants during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The proprietors of four eateries — Pieology, Mahaloha Burger, Aloha Salads, and Paniolos — woke up Tuesday morning to shattered glass windows and doors.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Honolulu Police Department said the suspects were wearing masks and hoodies, and after breaking into the restaurants, made off with the cash registers.

Many of the businesses, including Pieology, Mahaloha Burger and Aloha Salads, said there was no cash in their registers.

Alexander & Baldwin, which owns much of the retail property in Kailua Town, said it contracts a private security company that has multiple guards that patrol in the area 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in addition to extensive video surveillance.

“In light of this unfortunate event, we are working with local law enforcement to aid in the ongoing investigation and determine what new measures can be taken to reduce theft in our merchant community,” said A&B in a statement.

Police detectives are looking into whether the same suspects are responsible for other break-ins, HPD said.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, but ask anyone with information to contact HPD or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous tips can be submitted at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.