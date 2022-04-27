Police search for suspect after woman, 87, allegedly robbed in St. Louis Heights

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged robbery after a masked man robbed an 87-year-old woman at St. Louis Heights Tuesday.
Police said the suspect forced his way into a residence on Peter Street and verbally threatened the owner at about 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
He allegedly took unspecified property from the home and fled the area.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was wearing a black hat, black shirt and dark-colored pants at the time of the robbery.
A second-degree robbery investigation is underway. Police said there were no arrests as of this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.