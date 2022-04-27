Police search for suspect after woman, 87, allegedly robbed in St. Louis Heights

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged robbery after a masked man robbed an 87-year-old woman at St. Louis Heights Tuesday.

Police said the suspect forced his way into a residence on Peter Street and verbally threatened the owner at about 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

He allegedly took unspecified property from the home and fled the area.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a black hat, black shirt and dark-colored pants at the time of the robbery.

A second-degree robbery investigation is underway. Police said there were no arrests as of this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.