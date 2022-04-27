Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs short-term rental bill
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Community leaders and citizens Tuesday applauded after Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 41.
