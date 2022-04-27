comscore Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs short-term rental bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs short-term rental bill

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Community leaders and citizens Tuesday applauded after Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 41.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Community leaders and citizens Tuesday applauded after Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 41.

A new short-term rental proposal became law Tuesday after Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a measure that would notably lengthen the minimum stay in most cases to three months from 30 days — making Honolulu among the toughest cities in the country for vacation rentals. Read more

Previous Story
Schofield Barracks soldiers helped shape new Army policies for parents

Scroll Up