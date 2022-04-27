comscore A contingent of Hawaii players embraces the culture of Pacific’s baseball program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

A contingent of Hawaii players embraces the culture of Pacific’s baseball program

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • COURTESY PACIFIC ATHLETICS Tyler Quinn helped lead Pacific to the Northwest Conference tournament title and a berth in the Division III tournament. Quinn had three hits in the championship game and totaled four runs and four RBIs over the final three games.

    COURTESY PACIFIC ATHLETICS

    Tyler Quinn helped lead Pacific to the Northwest Conference tournament title and a berth in the Division III tournament. Quinn had three hits in the championship game and totaled four runs and four RBIs over the final three games.

  • COURTESY PACIFIC ATHLETICS Kahi Bisho, helped lead Pacific to the Northwest Conference tournament title and a berth in the Division III tournament. Bisho threw 93 pitches in an 8-7 extra-inning win on Friday and two days later hurled three innings to close out an 8-5 win in the tournament finale.

    COURTESY PACIFIC ATHLETICS

    Kahi Bisho, helped lead Pacific to the Northwest Conference tournament title and a berth in the Division III tournament. Bisho threw 93 pitches in an 8-7 extra-inning win on Friday and two days later hurled three innings to close out an 8-5 win in the tournament finale.

  • COURTESY PACIFIC ATHLETICS Twelve of the 14 Hawaii players on the Pacific baseball roster posed with the Northwest Conference championship banner.

    COURTESY PACIFIC ATHLETICS

    Twelve of the 14 Hawaii players on the Pacific baseball roster posed with the Northwest Conference championship banner.

Kahi Bisho told Pacific (Ore.) baseball coach Brian Billings he had his back. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbows land ‘highly skilled’ 7-footer from prep academy
Next Story
Television and radio - April 27, 2022

Scroll Up