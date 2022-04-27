Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle named BWC Player of the Year; Charlie Wade is co-coach of year
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Charlie Wade flashed a shaka after UH’s victory over Long Beach State last Saturday. Wade was named co- Coach of the Year in the Big West on Tuesday.
ANDREW LEE / APRIL 9
Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle set the ball against UC Santa Barbara on April 9.
