Off the News: Brazen burglaries in Kailua

It’s been an especially rough few days for the Kailua businesses that were burglarized early Tuesday, though the same kind of brazen break-ins have happened elsewhere lately. Their windows were smashed.

And in Kaneohe, the Leonard’s Bakery Malasada Mobile truck parked at Windward Mall was hit in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

The perpetrators of such attacks could be responding to pandemic strains. Sad as that might be, let’s hope police can solve these crimes. Businesses as well have suffered enough.

Hear the superintendent candidates

The search for Hawaii’s next public schools superintendent is coming down to the wire. It’s a high-stakes position, responsible for 171,000 students and a $2 billion-plus annual budget. Final candidates will be named Friday.

Mark your calendars for a public meeting of the Board of Education on May 19, when finalists will be interviewed and the board will discuss their merits. This significant public access to the process is a first. The board also meets May 5. Go to boe.hawaii.gov to participate.