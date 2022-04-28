comscore COVID-19 rules still govern public school proms, graduations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

COVID-19 rules still govern public school proms, graduations

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MAY 21 Public schools are taking strict precautions for proms and graduations. Of the 44 public school graduation ceremonies this year, 24 will be held at campus facilities, such as school football fields and stadiums. The rest are set for off-campus venues such as the Aloha Stadium parking lot. Moanalua High School seniors held their 2021 graduation ceremonies at Aloha Stadium following COVID-19 protocols.

When Kaiser High School students attend their senior prom Saturday decked out in gowns, suits and tuxes, they’ll also have to wear protective masks, carry proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test, and comply with a “no physical contact while dancing” rule. Read more

