U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii on Wednesday led the introduction of a resolution designating April 2022 as “Preserving and Protecting Local News Month,” recognizing local journalism as an essential function of democracy.

Drafted, in part, in response to dropping employment in media outlets across the nation, the resolution states that between 2008 and 2020 journalism organizations nationwide collectively lost 26% of their jobs. Additionally, upward of 100 metro newsrooms were closed during the height of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“People across the country rely on local news to stay informed, fight disinformation, and strengthen their communities,” Schatz said in a news release. “As the industry faces newsroom closures and budget cuts, it’s critical that we all support and recognize the irreplaceable public service local news provides.”

Schatz co-sponsored the resolution with nine other senators. The measure has been endorsed by organizations such as Common Cause, the National Association of Black Journalists and the Online News Association.

Last year, Schatz reintroduced the Future of Local News Act, which directs a committee to conduct a local journalism study and share its recommendations on how Congress could better support the industry.