Hawaii’s Morgan McDowall leads UH Big West water polo

Hawaii’s Morgan McDowall was named the Big West Freshman of the Year on Wednesday and was among six Rainbow Wahine water polo players to earn conference honors.

McDowall scored 17 of her 34 goals in Big West play and her .667 shooting percentage was the best in program history. McDowall was also named to the All-Big West first team and was joined by senior center Elyse Lemay-Lavoie, who led the Wahine with 43 goals.

Sophomores Alba Bonamusa Boix (36 goals) and Lara Luka (37) were named to the second team. Goalie Molly DiLalla and freshman Paula Prats Rodriguez were honorable mention selections. McDowall and Rodriguez were also named to the All-freshman team.

UC Irvine’s Tara Prentice was named the Big West Player of the Year and Dan Klatt was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Anteaters past the Wahine in the Big West Championship final on Saturday.

UH men’s volleyball match to be televised

Hawaii’s opening-round match at the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship will be televised by Spectrum Sports, UH and the network announced on Wednesday.

The Big West tournament champion Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to face North Greenville or Princeton at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Prior to the announcement, coverage of the opening- round matches was limited to streaming video on Pac-12.com. The championship match will be televised on ESPN2 on May 7.

UH-Hilo splits baseball doubleheader

Hawaii-Hilo’s baseball team split its final doubleheader of the regular season on the road, besting Azusa Pacific 8-6 in the first game and losing 3-2 in the second, at Cougar Baseball Complex in Azusa, Calif., on Wednesday.

Joseph Gallagher hit a home run in the fifth inning of the first game and finished with three hits, drove in two runs and scored three to lead the Vulcans.

After giving up three runs in the fourth inning of the second game, Hawaii-Hilo scored in the seventh and eighth innings but came up short in the loss.

Christian DeJesus pitched 6 2/3 innnings and struck out four batters for the Vulcans.

The Vulcans are 27-17 this season and 15-15 in the PacWest conference while the Cougars are now 30-14 and 19-7.

Hawaii Pacific swept in baseball

Hawaii Pacific’s baseball team was swept on the road, losing to Biola 13-3 and 6-3 in La Mirada, Calif., on Wednesday.

The Sharks were led by redshirt sophomore Nicholas Jio, who finished with four hits and drove in a run.

The Sharks fell to 17-25 overall and 11-20 in the PacWest and the Eagles improved to 18-25 overall and 14-12 in conference play.

Hawaii Pacific concludes its season with a doubleheader against Biola today.

HPU tennis teams ranked No. 1

Hawaii Pacific’s men’s and women’s tennis teams were ranked at the top of the NCAA Division II West Region Rankings today despite both losing in the PacWest Conference Championships.

The Sharks’ men’s team finished 16-2 overall and 10-2 in the West Region while the women were 15-8 on the season and 11-2 in the region.

The rankings determine the teams participating in the Division II Championships with the women beginning on May 6 and the men on May 9.