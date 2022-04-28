comscore ‘Iolani knocks off Maryknoll, forces Friday softball finale game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani knocks off Maryknoll, forces Friday softball finale game

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Sometimes, winning is about both “how you start” AND “how you finish”. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle named BWC Player of the Year; Charlie Wade is co-coach of year

Scroll Up