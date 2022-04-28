‘Iolani knocks off Maryknoll, forces Friday softball finale game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sometimes, winning is about both "how you start" AND "how you finish".

That was certainly the case for ‘Iolani on Tuesday afternoon on their home field. The Raiders took early control with a seven-run first inning, then finished strong with Kaylee Matsuda’s walk-off game winner in the seventh to knock off Maryknoll 9-8 and force a finale game on Friday to wrap up the ILH double-elimination tournament.

The ‘Iolani win handed Maryknoll their first loss in the month of April, snapping a seven-game Spartan win-streak that dated back to the end of March.

The Raiders were led at the plate by Ailani Agbayani, who finished with two hits and batted in a trio of runs. Agbayani was one of five Raiders to bat in a run, with five of the team’s RBIs coming in the first inning alone.

‘Iolani raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. Lexie Tilton was walked to lead-off the bottom of the frame, then stole second base to put an early runner in scoring position. Agbayani didn’t have to wait long to get on the scoreboard, knocking a hit into right field for a single to score Tilton. Agbayani also added a run scored on a misfired pick-off attempt. A Maryknoll fielding error scored another ‘Iolani runner and made it.

Already trailing 3-0, things went from bad to worse for the Spartans as a batter was hit and another singled to load up the bases. With three runners on, Milla Fukuda was walked on a 3-2 pitch, scoring Hunter Salausa-Galletes from third base. Lexie Tilton, in her second turn at the plate, singled to score Matsuda, and Agbayani added to a big first inning with a two-run double to score Tsue and Fukuda, pushing the Raiders lead to 7-0.

With the game trending to a mercy rule finish, the Maryknoll defense buckled down and found their groove. The Spartans, with Ua Nakoa-Chung on the mound, shut ‘Iolani down with two consecutive “three up three down” innings. Meanwhile, the Maryknoll offense began to chip away at the lead.

Carys Murakami took things into her own hands, knocking the zero off of the scoreboard with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning. Makena Nera’s third-inning sacrifice fly scored Nellian McEnroe- Marinas. Nakoa-Chung added to a two-run home run in the third to make it a two-point game.

McEnroe-Marinas singled in the top of the fourth to bring the tying run to the plate. Jenna Sniffen answered the call, blasting a two-run shot over the fence and into the Ala Wai to make it three straight innings with a home run for the Raiders.

‘Iolani quickly reclaimed the lead on Capello’s sac fly into deep right field in the bottom of the fourth. Just as quickly, that lead disappeared when Maryknoll’s Haylee Cathcart doubled to score a runner in the top of the fifth.

Neither team scored in the sixth, and the game entered the final frame in a 7-7 deadlock. Maryknoll’s momentum met an abrupt end at the worst possible moment, as the Spartans were retired in order to kick off the seventh.

“I think that inning was something we practice a lot for,” Matsuda said. “Making those three outs did a lot for our morale, and it pushed us to finally close it out in the last inning.”

“Everything was executed well,” ‘Iolani coach Benny Agbayani said. “It always starts off from the first batter to the last batter, and like I tell girls, you play until the last out.”

Conversely, ‘Iolani got off to the best possible start with the game on the line. A fielding error and a single put the winning run in scoring position with just one out on the board. Matsuda stepped to the plate with a chance to end the game, and did just that with a walk-off single that scored pinch-runner Keely Kai from third base.

“I try not to think about it,” Matsuda said of the pressure. “It’s easier to not think about it when you’re hitting. Like usual, you just have to focus on getting on base.”