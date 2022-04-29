Kokua Line: Will Lei Day be held at Kapiolani Park?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Qu estion : Will Ka­piolani Park have regular May Day, since we are easing out of the pandemic? There are so many tourists, they better have something for them to do. Read more

Question: Will Ka­piolani Park have regular May Day, since we are easing out of the pandemic? There are so many tourists, they better have something for them to do.

Answer: Yes, a full in- person Lei Day celebration is scheduled for Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kapiolani Park, for the first time since 2019, the city said. Music, hula, lei, arts and crafts, and food will fill the day, which is to include an investiture ceremony (scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.) for the Lei Queen and court.

Q: The lei contest, too?

A: Yes. Contest entrants can drop off fresh floral lei at the Lei Contest Exhibit from 7:30 to 9 a.m., the program says. The ceremonial opening of the exhibit is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., and the general public will be welcome from 1 to 5:30 p.m., it says. The exhibit will be located between the bandstand and the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell.

Q: Are there any organizations that need a used TV in working condition?

A: We don’t know of any at the moment, but there is a community recycling event scheduled for Saturday morning, where you could drop it off, according to a news release from Rene Mansho, who coordinates Oahu’s Going Green events.

Saturday’s drive-thru, drop-off event is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. at Saint Louis School, 3142 Waialae Ave., the news release said. These items will be accepted: computers, printers and scanners (one load only), TVs (one per car), batteries (auto and lead-acid only), HI-5 plastic or aluminum containers, used eyeglasses and hearing aids, gently used clothing, towels and blankets (for animal welfare), canned goods and pet food.

Note: The e-waste recycling is for residential users only, who may come through the drop-off line one time only. No businesses or other schools should try to dispose of computers, printers, scanners or other e-waste at this event, the news release said. Schools or nonresidential users who need help with e-waste disposal can email Mansho at renemansho@hawaii.rr.com.

Q: They used to have a big sale of used books at McKinley High School’s cafeteria every year. I haven’t heard about it for a while, I guess because of COVID-19. Will it be back this summer?

A: Yes, but not at McKinley High School. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Friends of the Library of Hawaii’s annual book sale is scheduled for June 11-19 at 1142 Auahi St. in Ward Village, where the Pier 1 home decor store used to be. More than 150,000 books, plus CDs, DVDs, comics, manga and artwork will be for sale, according to the Friends’ website, friendsofthelibraryof hawaii.org.

Auwe

Many Honolulu parking lots are old and do not accommodate the height of some wheelchair ramp vans. Street parking is far away and scarce. Honolulu does not provide marked handicap parking even at meters and close to medical offices. Other cities provide access for such vehicles on city blocks. As a primary caregiver, I find parking at or near medical offices difficult. Now the imposition of paying at meters makes medical visits even harder for us, because I am also disabled and need to park close to facilities. — Jean R.

(Editor’s note: Temporary (red) and long-term (blue) disability parking permits and special license plates no longer provide a parking meter fee exemption.)

E kala mai

E kala mai to neighbors I fear are disturbed by the new addition to the canine branch of our family. We have adopted a dog with some adjustment issues, but please know that we are working on the barking. — Mililani resident

Mahalo

Many thanks to the kind gentleman who helped me up when I fell outside the Goodwill store on Beretania Street earlier this month. I was injured and embarrassed, and he stayed to help even though at first I had said that I was OK. He realized that I was not. — Mary L.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.