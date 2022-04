Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced the hiring of four people.

>> Mariah Campbell has been hired as a program manager for Kupu Aina Corps. Prior to joining Kupu, she worked as a professional academic adviser for Hawaii Pacific University.

>> Olivia Sagarang has joined Kupu as a program coordinator for the Conservation Leadership Development Program in East Hawaii. Previously, she attended Seattle Pacific University and earned a degree in ecology in 2019. During that time, Sagarang served two Kupu CLDP terms, first with the National Ecological Observatory Network and more recently with the Hawaii Experimental Tropical Forest.

>> Lexi Huang has been hired as a program coordinator for the Conservation Leadership Development Program. Most recently, she worked with the Hawaii Afterschool Alliance as a VISTA and then as a communications coordinator.

>> McKenna Noland has been hired as a program coordinator for Kupu Aina Corps. Prior to joining Kupu, Noland worked for The Salvation Army as a case manager for its Community Assistance Center.

