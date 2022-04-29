comscore Territorial Bancorp earnings dropped 6% in ‘challenging’ first quarter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Territorial Bancorp earnings dropped 6% in ‘challenging’ first quarter

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

The bank’s net interest income rose more than 4% to $13.8 million in the latest quarter from $13.21 million a year earlier. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii transitioning from COVID-19 emergency, but pandemic continues, state officials say

Scroll Up